Clyde 1-0 East Fife: Martin Rennie goal leaves Dick Campbell's side winless in four League Two outings

East Fife’s Brogan Walls goes up against Clyde’s Ray Grant during last Saturday’s 1-0 victory for the Bully Wee at New Douglas Park (Pictures by Kenny Mackay)

The Bully Wee desperately needed the three points to heap the pressure on now-bottom Stranraer heading into the final day of the League Two season – and that was apparent from the off.

Martin Rennie’s first-half strike from close range was enough to seal the three points for Ian McCall’s men, with the striker taking advantage of poor defending in the box to ghost in at the back post and fire home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was pretty disappointing performance,” assistant coach Stuart Malcolm admitted speaking to East Fife TV afterwards.

“We’ve dipped in the past few weeks. Considering how strong we looked in that first eight week period – I think it is fair to say that we have stuttered.

“We didn’t get started today until the last three or four minutes of the game, we had a passage of play outside their goal and that was really the only time we had them pinned back.

"All in all it was a really disappointing day for us. The goal was one that we haven’t really lost many like it so far to be fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve defended set-pieces reasonably well since we came into the club but that’s one today and a couple last weekend against Forfar Athletic.

"We were still in the game after that. But the problem is that we didn’t create anywhere near enough chances to warrant taking something from the match.”

East Fife now host The Spartans at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium this Saturday as they round off a frustrating campaign.

And ahead of that one, Malcolm says the goal is to end the season on a high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to do that,” he said. “The performances over the past couple of weeks haven’t been great but we want to win this game. We want to win every game.

"Individually, performance levels need to rise again and we will go into the match nice and positive.