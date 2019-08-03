Clyde 1-1 East Fife

It wasn't the start East Fife wanted to make, but there were plenty of positives to take from this draw.

After a really impressive Betfred Cup group stage, attention turned fully to the start of the League One campaign and the club's bread and butter.

Flying after finishing second in their section, and on the back of wins over Stenhousemuir, Dundee United and a bonus point victory against Hearts, East Fife headed to Broadwood with a spring in their step.

Danny Lennon's men, on the other hand, endured a pretty torrid Betfred campaign.

But it was the Bully Wee who started much the brighter, and took the lead with just 10 minutes on the clock.

The new handball rules have already courted controversy and Chris Duggan fell foul of them at Broadwood.

The forward jumped to cut out a Clyde cross, but the ball struck his arm accidently.

There was nothing he could have done; the contact wasn't intentional, but East Fife were punished anyway.

Ref Barry Cook pointed to the spot and Goodwillie showed no mercy, slamming his spot kick beyond Jordan Hart.

East Fife were taking a while to settle into the game and were lucky not to be further behind at the break, Goodwillie, Darren Smith and Christopher Johnston all passing up chances.

Liam Watt passed up the best of what the visitors could create.

Darren Young's half-time team talk had an effect, with the Fifers much better after the re-start.

Anton Dowds was introduced shortly before the hour mark and within a couple of minutes of coming on had pulled East Fife level.

Some excellent work down the right wing by Aaron Dunsmore saw him cut into the back and square for Dowds.

The striker had plenty of work still to do, but sent a neat finish beyond David Mitchell.

The Fifers went on to dominate the rest of the second half but couldn't get that crucial winner.

Dowds and Dunsmore again linked up well but this time the forward couldn't direct his shot on target.

Boss Darren Young said: “Overall I’m disappointed not to get the win but Clyde will be a hard game this season.

“We showed them respect and they caused us problems.

“It’ll be a hard league and the point gets us off the mark and sees us four games unbeaten.

“It’s a decent start.”