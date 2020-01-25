Clyde 2-1 East Fife

It was a case of 'what could have been' for East Fife at Broadwood.

Darren Young's men were kicking themselves after letting a second half lead slip and with it all three points against the Bully Wee.

The defeat means East Fife fall nine points behind league leaders Raith Rovers but still hold their place inside the top four.

Had they taken the win at Broadwood it would have kicked some clear daylight between themselves and Montrose and Dumbarton in behind while keeping pace with the top three.

But they let Clyde back in and it was an opportunity missed.

It's always frustrating when a side loses out after having taken a lead, and nobody knows that more than the Methil men.

Part the battle of playing against Clyde is keeping their talisman, David Goodwillie, quiet.

Snuff him out and you have more than half a chance.

East Fife did that for the main, Chris Higgins again terrific in the heart of defence.

Clyde have quality in their ranks with Ray Grant amongst those destined for a higher level.

But the Fifers gradually managed to get on top in the game and start to win the all important battle in the middle of the park.

That gave them the ability to start pushing further up the park and it paid off when they grabbed the opener a few minutes after the break.

Scott Agnew's delivery into the box was first class and met flush by Aaron Dunsmore who had little trouble converting from close range.

The goal sparked the game into life and both sides had chances as things opened up.

Clyde had constantly tried to thread the ball through to Goodwillie but the Fifers had been wise to it.

They had cut out the supply all afternoon but, eventually, the lines were breached.

A through ball was latched onto by the former Dundee United striker and he scampered clear on Brett Long's goal.

There was plenty of work to do, but Goodwillie showed his class, and composure, to find the net.

It was a suckerpunch but the Methil men dusted themselves down.

Ryan Wallace went close, as did Anton Dowds, as East Fife tried to get their noses back in front.

Clyde looked a threat on the break and had hopes themselves of getting the crucial third goal of the game.

Long was called into action to tip Tom Lang's strike over the bar in the closing stages.

Danny Lennon's side didn't have to wait much longer to get their second.

The Fifers were unable to clear their lines and, again, the ball broke to Lang.

This time he made no mistake.

Boss Young said: “We can’t keep saying every week that we keep creating chances and chances but then we lose poor goals defensively through individual errors.

“It’s something that has to change and change quickly.”