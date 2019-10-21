Clyde 2 Raith Rovers 2: In pictures
Raith Rovers took a big support to Cumbernauld on Saturday for the 2-2 draw with Clyde.
Can you spot yourself, or someone you know, in our gallery of match pictures?
Kieron Bowie opens the scoring for Raith with a deflected shot.
A clash on the edge of Clyde box between Clyde's McStay and Miller of Raith
Raith fans at Broadwood
Dan Armstrong on the edge of the Clyde box
