We take a look back at the game from August 3 which ended in a 1-1 draw.

1. Wide man Ryan Wallace works some room out on the wing. freelance Buy a Photo

2. In control Liam Watt takes the Fifers up the park. freelance Buy a Photo

3. Flying Ryan Fife forward Ryan Wallace leaves his marker for dead. freelance Buy a Photo

4. On target Scott Agnew gets his shot away. freelance Buy a Photo

View more