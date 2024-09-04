Saints keeper Logan Halliday concedes one of Clydebank's seven goals last weekend (Pic St Andrews United)

St Andrews United’s Scottish Cup second preliminary round trip to West of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Clydebank last Saturday looked a daunting one pre-match, with Garry Wright’s team having no recognised centre-backs fit to travel.

And what was to transpire was a heavy 7-0 defeat for Saints, who make an early exit from this season’s tournament having reached the second round proper last term after beating Haddington Athletic and Auchinleck Talbot in the early rounds.

With Ryan Roche and Dan Hall injured for the trip to Clydebank, Cammy Lumsden remaining unavailable due to work commitments plus Calum Brodie and Reece Redpath still out of favour, United boss Wright picked Kyle Sneddon in central defence as well as selecting Ross Cunningham in central midfield.

The boss clearly planned to contain the Clydebank forwards as much as possible before hitting the hosts on the break yet Saints fell behind in the 12th minute following poor defending.

Fraser Ogston has backed Saints head coach Garry Wright after cup exit

Former Stenhousemuir midfielder Lee Gallacher released Nicky Little towards goal and the lively striker nutmegged keeper Logan Halliday prior to tapping the ball into an empty net.

However, the visitors stuck to their game plan fairly well throughout the rest of the first half so the home players were forced into making lots of sideways passes.

Indeed, the travelling supporters amongst a disappointing crowd of 538 began to dream of causing a massive upset as the Bankies struggled to find a way through the St Andrews United defence.

Saints also went close to equalising on a couple of occasions when James Collins struck the bar and Owen Andrew saw an effort correctly ruled out for offside, as well as shooting straight at Andy Leishman.

The key moment of the fixture came just before the interval when the hosts scored a second goal, slightly against the run of play at that point.

David Syme launched a tremendous diagonal ball towards Adam Hodge on the right wing and the latter brushed aside the challenge of Lewis Craik prior to sending a low cross into the six-yard box.

Halliday managed to make a brave block at the feet of substitute Kier Samson but the goalie could only push the ball against the forward’s legs.

The ball then spun on the line and Cieran Mulcahy reacted quickest to score his second goal of the season.

That strike really knocked the stuffing out of Wright’s boys and the result was put beyond doubt in the 52nd minute when Samson converted a great cross by Dean Cairns from close range, following a surging run by Gallacher.

Mulcahy then added a fourth goal from an unmarked position at the back post in the 57th minute and the floodgates opened thereafter as United fell apart.

The next goal of the contest typified St Andrews United’s misfortune because a shot by Gallacher was deflected high into the air and the ball took an awkward bounce on the plastic pitch just as Halliday went to gather it.

Alas, the young goalie subsequently dropped the ball at the feet of Samson and the striker gleefully bagged his brace with a very simple finish to make the score 5-0.

Home substitute Ben McLernan then notched the best goal of the match with a superb long range shot in the 81st minute and the same player completed the scoring a few moments later as the away defenders look totally dejected.

St Andrews United therefore exited the Scottish Cup at the first hurdle following a disappointing second half showing yet there would be no time for wallowing in self pity with several big league matches on the horizon.

Following the defeat, United chairman Fraser Ogston thanked all Saints fans who had made the trip to Clydebank and added: “It obviously wasn’t the result we were looking for but we always knew the task would be enormous against a team who have invested massively in their squad and are flying high at the top of the West of Scotland Premier League.

"Our main goal this season was to establish ourselves in the Premier League and this remains our number one priority.

"Losing outstanding players like Scott Reekie and Lewis Lorimer at the end of last season and sustaining injuries to key players like Ryan Roche and Dan Hall has definitely made the job harder!

"Also, trying to persuade players to travel to St Andrews continues to be a challenge. We are however working hard to bring in new players who will strengthen our squad.

"We are very fortunate to have Garry Wright as our head coach as he is one of the best coaches in the area. Garry was a key figure as assistant manager in our back to back promotions over the last two seasons.

"Adding Stevie Clark to the coaching staff in the last 2 weeks is also a great move and like Garry and Paul, he is immensely passionate about the club.”

United have a home league game against Sauchie tonight (Wednesday), kick-off 7.30pm.

And Wright’s team visit Glenrothes in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.