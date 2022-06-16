Coach's role at Raith for evergreen centre back Berra

Vastly experienced centre back Christophe Berra is taking up a coaching role with the Kirkcaldy club.
New manager Ian Murray has further strengthened the backroom crew crew by adding 37-year-old Berra as first team coach.
The rearguard stalwart will still have responsibilities as a Rovers player but, with over two decades of experience in football – in the top two divisions in Scotland and England, as well as winning over 40 caps for his country – and having recently passed his UEFA A Licence, he is keen to progress on the coaching side of the game.
Berra told the club website www.raithrovers.net: “Having been involved in coaching at the Rovers last season as well as playing, I’m relishing the opportunity to further develop my coaching skills.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity the manager has given me and I feel this is a natural progression for me going forward.”