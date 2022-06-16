Coach's role at Raith for evergreen centre back Berra

Christophe Berra in commanding form against Inverness Caledonian Thistle (picture by Trevor Martin)

Vastly experienced centre back Christophe Berra is taking up a coaching role with the Kirkcaldy club.

New manager Ian Murray has further strengthened the backroom crew crew by adding 37-year-old Berra as first team coach.

The rearguard stalwart will still have responsibilities as a Rovers player but, with over two decades of experience in football – in the top two divisions in Scotland and England, as well as winning over 40 caps for his country – and having recently passed his UEFA A Licence, he is keen to progress on the coaching side of the game.

Berra told the club website www.raithrovers.net: “Having been involved in coaching at the Rovers last season as well as playing, I’m relishing the opportunity to further develop my coaching skills.