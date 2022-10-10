Coldstream 2-3 Burntisland Shipyard: Players' character is Shipshape says boss Costello after away win

Darrell Anthony (centre) scored Shippy's winner (Library pic courtesy of Burntisland Shipyard)

After a narrow success for the Fife outfit in the Scottish borders, Shippy gaffer Costello told the club website: “I was very pleased with our first-half performance, we created numerous chances, took two of them and didn’t give Coldstream many sights of our goal.

"The second-half was not so good but we showed great character to regain the lead.

"Previously, it’s a game we might well have lost in the end but the boys were resilient and got the win they deserved.”

Shippy got off to a great start on Saturday with a goal inside the opening 10 minutes when Lewis Ross’ looping header dropped in at the back post following a Shaun Keatings corner.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when Sam Glancy smashed the ball home from 25 yards for his second goal of the season.

But second-half goals from Thomas Grey and Matt Corfield brought Coldstream level at 2-2.

In one final twist, Shipyard won it when Darrell Anthony drove the ball home from the corner of the six-yard box to seal the points and ultimately earn a fully deserved victory.

The win leaves Burntisland 13th in the East of Scotland League First Division with eight points from eight fixtures.

