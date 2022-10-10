News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Coldstream 2-3 Burntisland Shipyard: Players' character is Shipshape says boss Costello after away win

Burntisland Shipyard manager Dave Costello praised his side’s character as they saw off hosts Coldstream 3-2 for an away league win on Saturday.

By Craig Goldthorp
Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:45 pm - 1 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:45 pm
Darrell Anthony (centre) scored Shippy's winner (Library pic courtesy of Burntisland Shipyard)
Darrell Anthony (centre) scored Shippy's winner (Library pic courtesy of Burntisland Shipyard)

After a narrow success for the Fife outfit in the Scottish borders, Shippy gaffer Costello told the club website: “I was very pleased with our first-half performance, we created numerous chances, took two of them and didn’t give Coldstream many sights of our goal.

"The second-half was not so good but we showed great character to regain the lead.

"Previously, it’s a game we might well have lost in the end but the boys were resilient and got the win they deserved.”

Shippy got off to a great start on Saturday with a goal inside the opening 10 minutes when Lewis Ross’ looping header dropped in at the back post following a Shaun Keatings corner.

Most Popular

The visitors doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when Sam Glancy smashed the ball home from 25 yards for his second goal of the season.

But second-half goals from Thomas Grey and Matt Corfield brought Coldstream level at 2-2.

In one final twist, Shipyard won it when Darrell Anthony drove the ball home from the corner of the six-yard box to seal the points and ultimately earn a fully deserved victory.

The win leaves Burntisland 13th in the East of Scotland League First Division with eight points from eight fixtures.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Costello’s men will continue their league campaign this Saturday as they visit Kirkcaldy & Dysart in a quickly rearranged match.

Fife