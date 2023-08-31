Kenny Miller with Germany's Christian Woerns in 2003 game (Pic Frank Augstein)

With Scotland trailing 1-0 to Fredi Bobic’s header on June 7, 2003, Cameron took a free-kick quickly to set up Miller to fire home a 69th-minute equaliser and earn the Scots a 1-1 draw.

Kirkcaldy-born Cameron, 50, told the Fife Free Press: “We got a free-kick midway inside their half and I was playing alongside Kenny Miller at Wolves at the time.

“We had a wee bit of an understanding. I was right beside the ball when we got the free-kick and I just looked at Kenny and saw there was a wee chance, so I played a quick free-kick into him and he had a great finish.

“I only scored two goals for Scotland in 28 caps – both at Hampden against the giants of Lithuania and San Marino! – but at the same time I can say I’ve managed to score as well.”

Former attacking midfielder Cameron revealed that he and Miller relished the chance of playing for Wolves in England.

The man fans call Mickey added: “It’s harder down south compared to in Scotland because week in week out, you’re coming up against quality players.

“It’s physically tougher as well and I maybe didn’t get forward as much as I did in Scotland.