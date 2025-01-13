Comeback cracker in capital as East Fife seal 4-2 win over Edinburgh City

The East Fife players celebrate Alan Trouten’s goal against Edinburgh City last Wednesday (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

East Fife staged a cracking comeback in the capital to beat high-flying Edinburgh City 4-2 at Meadowbank last Wednesday night.

The Fifers were 1-0 down at the break after Connor Young’s effort, but they turned that scoreline around in the second half thanks to two goals in two minutes from Scott Shepherd and Alan Trouten.

Young then bagged his brace for the hosts to draw them level with ten minutes to play – but Jack Healy scored instantly from kick off to hand Dick Campbell’s side the lead again, and another goal from veteran Trouten made sure of the three points with three minutes remaining.

And the second-half display left assistant manager Ian Campbell in awe of his players’ character and mentality as the table-toppers made it three William Hill League Two wins on the spin.

“It was a great game,” he told East Fife TV. “I thought we deserved to win. In the first half, they had a lot of possession but never looked like scoring.

“The boy (Connor Young) scores a great goal and we go in at half time needing to sort out a few things.

“The mentality from the players in the second half was tremendous. It wasn’t the performance we wanted – we gave them far too much respect.

“But we got it together in the second half and the atmosphere in the dressing room is brilliant.

“We managed to go to 2-1 and they then grab another goal, probably against the run of play, because we had three or four big chances.

“But we managed to score a couple again at a really hard venue. You can see why Edinburgh are doing well.

“The commitment we have to scoring goals is potent. I am really chuffed. We kicked into the gear that we want to see second half.”

Meanwhile, East Fife Girls & Women dropped off top spot in the Barclays Scottish Women’s Championship after they saw their away trip to Westdyke postponed on Sunday due to the cold snap.

Liz Anderson’s team were hoping to make the trip to Aberdeen and start 2025 where they left off last year – but they now sit two points behind Inverness Caledonian Thistle after they won 2-1 away to Greenock Morton.

The Fifers now travel to fifth-placed Falkirk this Sunday afternoon.