Comeback kings march on in seven goal cup thriller

St Monans Swallows came from twice being two goals down to edge this exciting and fiery Fife Cup second round tie last Saturday.

The hosts had most of the early play and McGilvary had a goal disallowed for a very soft challenge on the goalkeeper.

However, it was Kelty who opened the scoring when a needless foul just outside the box resulted in a free kick which was converted high into the home net.

Worse was to follow when Allan made a clumsy tackle in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

After two takes the penalty was excellently slotted home to put the visitors two up.

Swallows desperately needed to score before the interval and McGilvary duly obliged when he moved onto a good through ball from Low to net with a right foot shot after the ball had rebounded from the base of the post. A vital goal at a vital time to give the hosts belief that they could take something from the game in the second period.

At the start of the second half Swallows continued to put on the pressure and McArthur could have done better when he shot into the side net.

This was to prove costly as Kelty broke free on the right and from the cross an angular header sent the ball into the corner of the net to restore the visitors’ two goal advantage.

Would this mean the end of the hosts’ spirited comeback?

St Monans thought that they would claw one back when a penalty was awarded, but the keeper foiled McGilvary making a great diving save to his right hand side in another twist in this intriguing match.

Nevertheless, the home team continued to battle away and their perseverance paid off as they reduced the leeway when McGilvary found himself free in the box and slammed the ball home.

A few minutes later the teams were level when the same player completed his hat trick, netting after a scramble in the box.

Just as everyone thought extra time was inevitable Horsburgh latched on to a rebound and coolly netted the winner.

Unfortunately the away team lost their discipline at the end as did some home team players, resulting in referee Wilson dishing out two red cards to each team as this cracking cup tie came to the boil.

However, it was a great battling victory for the Swallows, continuing their recent good form and progressing into the next round of the Fife Cup.

Next week Leslie Hearts are at St Monans for a league game.

The match day sponsor at last Saturday’s Fife Cup tie with Kelty was Kris Low Plastering and Roofing.