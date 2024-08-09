Raith Rovers chief executive officer Andrew Barrowman delivering his Christmas Eve message to then manager Ian Murray (Pic: Raith Rovers)

Stumping up a compensation payout to former manager Ian Murray for terminating his contract almost three years early won’t leave Raith Rovers short of funds to strengthen their squad ahead of the end of the summer transfer window, chief executive officer Andrew Barrowman has assured fans.

The Kirkcaldy club will still be able to splash the cash on new faces over the next few weeks as they’ve got what he bills as a substantial amount of budget left – and that’s without taking into account a sell-on fee reckoned to be about £120,000 coming their way due to former forward Kieron Bowie agreeing a four-year deal with Hibernian this week.

The Fifers have already signed up the likes of Hibs legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson, ex-Dundee United right-back Kieran Freeman, former Queen of the South winger Lewis Gibson and centre-back Callum Fordyce, previously at Airdrieonians, but their summer recruitment drive isn’t over yet, according to Barrowman.

“The budget is there,” the 39-year-old told Raith TV.

“We have a strong squad – we’ve improved the squad from last season, in my opinion – but we’re certainly not finished in the market.

“We have a substantial amount of budget left that we can use to go and improve the team.

“That work was getting done and that work continues to get done. That doesn’t stop.

“We will be active in recruitment in terms of players as well as a manager.”

The payout owed to Murray, 43, as a result of his sacking on Sunday will necessitate dipping into the club’s piggy bank but it won’t hit them so hard as to hamper their transfer plans, insists Barrowman.

“Obviously, Ian had just signed a new contract not too long ago, but it’s important to dispel the myth that this decision is going to place a huge financial burden on the club. That’s not the case,” he said.

“Of course, Ian will be compensated, as is the case when any contract’s terminated, but I’d like to dispel the myth that a rash decision’s been made off the back of a new contract being issued not too many months ago.

“That isn’t the case and we would never put the club in that position.”

