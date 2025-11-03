Conrad Courts reveals why he has resigned as Kirkcaldy & Dysart manager

Conrad Courts has quit as Kirkcaldy & Dysart manager

Conrad Courts has revealed why he quit as Kirkcaldy & Dysart manager following Saturday’s 3-1 East of Scotland Football League first division defeat at Lochore Welfare, the team he had worked for as assistant manager in the year preceding his appointment at K & D in summer 2024.

Courts, 42, a former midfielder, had taken over at K & D following the resignation of previous incumbent Craig Ness, who left after eight years, citing ‘player greed’ in negotiating new contracts as a major part in his shock decision.

Courts told the Fife Free Press: “This is something that’s been building up since the start of the season for me.

"We had quite a good season last season getting to two cup finals (K & D lost the Alex Jack Cup final 1-0 to Whitburn and the East of Scotland Football League, League Cup final 2-0 to Musselburgh Athletic) and only losing out on the top three league positions towards the end of the season and I asked the players to come back better and push forward.

“As a whole group, I just don’t think we have quite achieved that so far this season.

"The last couple of months I've tried my hardest to bring the players in to try and help strengthen the squad. But there have been certain restrictions with the league we're in that have been a bit difficult.

"So I just kind of thought we were still in a decent enough position in the league. We’re eight points off the top four still and so it might be a decent time for another manager to come in, hopefully galvanise the boys and maybe help push them towards that top four because I wasn't confident I was going to be able to do it.

"A few wee frustrations had just been creeping in and just because of how I am as a person and how I was as a player I just struggled to accept it.

"For me there was never a question that the players were money-oriented, I never witnessed that.

"The commitment of certain players was maybe an issue but I understand that football is not the same now as what it was years ago.”

Courts, an ex-player with Lochore Welfare, Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Linlithgow Rose, Kelty Hearts and Ballingry, added: “I've sacrificed loads for my football this year and if I don't feel like I'm getting enough back then I just have to question myself.

"I always kind of make sacrifices for my football. My youngest daughter Lucy does jiu-jitsu and I actually missed her first gold medal that she got in a competition because I was at the football.

"That’s a sacrifice I would make again but I don’t think the players would do something like that as much as me.

"But it’s a great group of boys. Hopefully a manager coming in can put his own stamp on it and hopefully take them forward because it’s a great wee club.

"I was obviously at Kelty for a long time and it was a really family-oriented club with really good people running it and I see loads of resemblances in Kirkcaldy.

"I couldn't fault the effort the players put in and the support that they gave me. It's just better for me to leave on a positive with having a good season last year and obviously help the club right now in terms of both on the park and off the park financially.

"They're in a much better place now so I can leave with my head held high.”

Courts, who works as a roughcaster in his day job, said he is open to returning to football management in some capacity soon.

"I love football,” he added. “I've already had a couple of phonecalls but I'll probably need at least a couple of weeks to get a break, although I'll probably still be going out watching games and seeing what's happening.”

K & D chairman Scott Jackson this week thanked Courts for his efforts, wished him all the best and said the club welcomed applications for the manager role, with inquiries to go to their Messenger page.