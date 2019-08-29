Consistency is key for Darren Young ahead of East Fife v Raith Rovers derby

It’s derby day on Saturday and East Fife boss Darren Young has called for his Fifers to keep up their consistency levels for Raith.

The Methil men have yet to taste defeat in the three League One games they’ve played and have also put in some terrific performances in the Betfred Cup.

Saturday’s visit of the table topping Rovers presents a fresh challenge, but it’s one East Fife can rise to if they maintain their high standards, says Young.

“We did well against Raith last season and we want to do the same again,” said the Fife boss.

“There’s no doubt we can do that if we can keep up the same levels of consistency we’ve shown since the start of the season.”

East Fife grabbed their first win in three attempts in League One on Saturday as they cruised to a more than deserved 4-1 win against Airdrie.

It was a win which had been due, and was all the more impressive given that the opponents are one of those tipped to be challenging inside the top four come the end of the season.

It laid down a marker to the rest of the league, and Young reckons there was some real quality in the performance.

“The way we passed the ball was brilliant,” said the boss.

“But the way we had been playing, and the chances we had been creating, it had been coming.

“We were always going to take a few goals off some team.

“The goals we scored were brilliant as well.

“We were switching play around and for Aaron Dunsmore’s goal we put together 12 or 13 passes.

“It was all things we work on in training and good to see during a game. We lost the goal but that can’t take anything away from the performance.”