Continuity is key for King ahead of Broughty visit

Charlie King is hopeful of taking a step back this weekend when his side hosts Broughty Ferry in the GA Engineering Cup.

The fixture was scheduled to be played on Saturday but was one of a number to be called off due to the weather.

Manager King was scheduled to miss the match anyway due to a prior engagement so left preparation in the hands of his coaching team including assistant Darren Smith.

And the Canniepairt boss reckons it’s for the best if the training work done under his staff is all to be carried out this Saturday.

He said: “If anybody was happy about the game being off last week it was me.

“The players had worked hard all week leading up to the game with Darren so I did feel a bit for them as well.

“I trust them so I think we’ll stick by what they’ve been working on and I may take a back seat a bit.”

The tie is a repeat of last season’s final between ‘Port and the Super League side where King spent a spell as assistant manager.

“It’s going to be difficult and we’ll certainly be underdogs,” said the boss.

“But what I’m looking for is the same levels of performance as we put in against Linlithgow Rose.”

King has added to his squad, bringing Kris Rollo back to club.

Rollo joins from Lochee United with King also hoping to bring in another fresh face for Saturday.