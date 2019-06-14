Could you be the voice of Raith Rovers?

It could be the dream job of every Raith Rovers’ fan – the chance to be the match day announcer.

The position has fallen vacant after long time MC, Gordon Adamson, confirmed plans to retire.

He is stepping down after 20 years of service.

So, the club has launched a search to find a successor – could it be you?

The job includes introducing the teams, interviewing the mascots, conducting pre and half time pitchside interviews and be the central host on the field!

The ideal candidate will be committed and enthusiastic, confident and approachable with good interpersonal skills.

They’d like someone with previous experience in public speaking.

In return you get to be a member of the matchday team with an exclusive behind the scenes access.

The deadline for applications is 5.00pm on Tuesday so get your CV in quickly by email to ali.more@raithrovers.net indicating your suitability for the role.