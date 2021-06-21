Craig Brown exclusive: Billy Gilmour testing positive for Covid-19 is major blow
By the time you read this, Scotland’s Group D campaign will be over, with the final sectional fixture being played against Croatia at Hampden after we went to press last night (Tuesday).
A win for the Scots would have sealed at least third place in the group and a potential spot in the knockout phase so fingers crossed!
What didn’t help our chances was hearing the hugely disappointing news breaking on Monday morning that Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour – outstanding in the 0-0 draw against England – had tested positive for Covid-19 and would miss the Croatia game.
This was a major blow to the boy never mind the football, devastating for him and his family.
It was the same for Scotland as Gilmour was the man of the match against England.
He didn’t give the ball away once and he wasn’t phased by the occasion.
The fact that Gilmour was told to self isolate for 10 days was a real kick in the teeth for Scotland.
I was shattered to hear the news. It was a nightmare and a severe blow to Scotland’s chances.
Unfortunately, his absence against Croatia provided an excuse for us not doing well.