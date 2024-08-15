Craig Ness's 'incredible' 17-year association with Kirkcaldy & Dysart

Craig Ness has a 17-year connection with Kirkcaldy & Dysart (Pic Alan Murray)

Ahead of his Kirkcaldy & Dysart testimonial match on Sunday, September 15, club legend Craig Ness has been explaining the make-up of his incredible 17-year history with the YM across two spells.

Former player and manager Ness, whose benefit match at Alex Penman Park will see him play for a YM Select team managed by Stewart McManus against a Fife Select outfit bossed by Thornton Hibs gaffer Craig Gilbert, has a long association with the club going all the way back to January 2002 when he first joined as a raw player.

Ness served the team for four years until the YM - then managed by Davie Sheach - were disbanded in 2007, when Ness joined top flight Dundonald Bluebell for a season.

The 43-year-old, who resigned as K & D this summer, told the Fife Free Press when looking back: "After that disbandment, Kirkcaldy YM - as the club was called then - took a year in abeyance.

"Pretty much on the eve of the season, a couple of weeks before pre-season was to begin, a lot of the players transferred to Thornton Hibs - when Craig Gilbert started there as manager - six or seven out the squad I believe it was.

"Kirkcaldy YM was a small club at the time with a couple of committee guys and they never had anything to move on so they took the decision to disband the club. It was a horrible time.

"The rest of the players who didn't go to Thornton, we found other clubs.

"It was very unsettling. Davie was the manager who had signed me and it was tough on him as well. So that period when it went into abeyance was very hard to take.”

With Kirkcaldy getting reformed the following campaign, Ness rejoined and stayed until 2012, including two seasons as player/manager after Kevin Smart's departure. Ness then played for a year under new YM boss Colin Downie, helping win promotion but leaving due to restructuring under Downie, with Ness falling out of love with playing and so stopping at age 31.

Respective six-month spells as assistant manager followed at Glenrothes and Thornton Hibs (under Gilbert) followed, before Ness was appointed Lochgelly Albert manager, with Sheach as his assistant.

Ness came back to Kirkcaldy YM as gaffer in 2016, with the club being renamed three years later after a merger with Dysart AFC.

"The club has had its ups and downs over the years,” he said. “When I went back eight years ago it was just on the back of a pretty disastrous time, regular beatings by high scorelines etcetera.

"But I got a phonecall from them, got back in the door, and I believe the club's in a far better place now.

"I'll always miss not being involved at the club. It's a club that's been a massive part of my life, since first signing as a raw 22-year-old.

"I've given it everything I've got. I don't regret resigning, I feel it was the right time.

"I know the new manager Conrad Courts very well. Conrad's playing for the Fife Select in the testimonial which is great. I have had a number of conversations with Conrad over the summer and I believe that he'll go on to do a very good job.”