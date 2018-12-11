Craigroyston 0-5 St Andrews Utd

St Andrews United travelled to Edinburgh in desperate need of all three league points on offer.

Lee Wilson was forced into making three routine saves during that period as well as watching Chris Milligan land a shot off his crossbar from 40 yards.

Saints’ Paul Quinn tested the opposition’s goalkeeper with two decent efforts from tight angles.

The opening goal came after Stephen Stark found the unmarked Ryan McInnes at the edge of the box from a free kick and the experienced midfielder scored with a delightful chip over Cockburn.

The home team began the second half in determined fashion but a shot past Wilson’s post led to the award of a key goal kick, which was launched in the direction of Quinn. The St Andrews United striker took one touch prior to drilling a fierce shot beyond Cockburn.

Saints’ followers in the crowd were further heartened in the 53rd minute because Milligan was sent from the field for hauling down McInnes just as the latter was about to shoot.

The free kick was then wasted before Stewart McDonald made a fine clearance when the wandering Lee Wilson was off his line so Anesu Sweeney, Jack Wilson and Andy McDonald came off the bench with a view to boosting the visitors’ performance.

Indeed, the manager’s substitutions immediately paid dividends because Sweeney found Wilson on the penalty spot and the replacement striker took three touches prior to finding the bottom corner of Cockburn’s net in the 66th minute. Sweeney then found the net only to be denied by Cook’s flag, but the scoring continued moments later when Quinn lashed a powerful effort past Cockburn from five yards outside the opposition’s box.

Quinn was also involved in the final goal of the contest when his cross from the left hit a defender and looped over Cockburn but he was not given credit for the strike because the home ‘keeper punched the ball into his own net.

Saints: L Wilson, Page, Rendall (A McDonald), O Fleming, S McDonald, McInnes, Stark (Sweeney), Blaney, Davidson (J.Wilson), Quinn, Cunningham.