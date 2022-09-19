Crossgates Primrose 0-2 Thornton Hibs: Hibs into semi-finals with shock away win

Thronton Hibs players celebrate following Andy Adam's goal

The magnitude of this away win for the Fife team can be illustrated by the fact that Crossgates had, prior to this game, played nine games and won seven (including a victory over the Hibs in the East of Scotland Cup), losing just two.

An early Jamie McNeish 'goal' for Craig Gilbert’s Thornton underdogs was disallowed although McNeish was to experience better fortune later in the contest.

Despite the visitors’ promising early play, the majority of close things to an opener came for the home side, but they found Calum Sutherland in the Hibs goal equal to the task in keeping them out, meaning that the first-half ended goalless.

But it was the aforementioned McNeish who broke the deadlock in the 58th minute with a terrific volley.

Just two minutes later, Andy Adam had a great chance to double the Hibs' advantage but – as one wag was heard to say - he had a brain-drain moment with his shot going wide of its intended target.

These couple of minutes had the effect of stirring up the hornets' nest as Crossgates exerted some serious pressure on the visitors' goal with the word 'Alamo' springing to mind.

Thornton's defence – which included Stuart Walton on a short-term loan from Dundonald Bluebell – stood firm though and when the home side did manage to work a way through, they found Sutherland in irresistible form.

Five minutes from time, Chris Ireland – in his 250th appearance for the club – ran the ball into the corner flag as everyone thought he was looking to run down the clock.

Instead he burst free from his markers before cutting the ball back into the path of the in-rushing Adam who wasted no time in smashing the ball beyond the powerless Shaun Hunter.

The outcome of this terrific result is that the Hibs will now play host to Lochore Welfare in the semi-finals of this competition on Saturday, October 22 with a place in the cup final at stake.

The Station Hotel/ Copland Glazing Hibs' man of the match on Saturday was Ian Shanks.

Crossgates Primrose: Hunter, Brown, N.Lawrie, Ritchie, McGuire, S.Lawrie, McKenzie, Reid, Cross, Pollock, Ward.

Subs: Robertson, Graham, Campbell, McAteer, Paterson, Muirhead, Dow.

Thornton Hibs: Sutherland, Walton, A.Drummond, Laird, Shanks, Adam, McNeish, Coleman, Ireland, Soutar, McMillan.

Subs: Robertson, Allan, Daniel Meldrum, Beard.

Referee: Mr R.Struthers