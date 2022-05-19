Cup and league action for local East of Scotland League sides

Thornton Hibs drew with Rosyth last weekend.

Two of the teams – Burntisland Shipyard and Kirkcaldy and Dysart – find themselves with Friday night fixtures, both games kicking off at 7.30pm.

Shippy, fresh from their 3-1 away win over Lochore Welfare last time out, have another away match to contend with.

This time manager Dave Costello will take his men to Luncarty in the Conference B clash where they will attempt to close the gap between the two sides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Perth and Kinross currently sit in fourth place in the league table, five points and two places above Burntisland.

Kirkcaldy also find themselves on their travels as they take on Linlithgow Rose in the second round of the League Cup.

It will be a tough tie as the Rose are currently flying high sat in third spot in the Premier Division.

K&D return to league action next Wednesday night with yet another away fixture, when they face off against Ormiston. Kick off is at 7.30pm.

Thornton Hibs join Shippy and Kirkcaldy on the road with a League Cup Group A match on Saturday against fellow Conference A side, Tweedmouth Rangers. KO at 2.30pm.

Dundonald Bluebell’s season came to an end last weekend as they lost 4-1 at home to Hill of Beath Hawthorn in the Premier Division.