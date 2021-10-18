Cup exit for under strength Thornton Hibs

Darren Ormiston holds off Lochore's Lewis Thomson

A massively under strength side exited the Challenge Cup at Memorial Park with a 4-2 loss to Conference B side Lochore Welfare.

Prior to kick-off, Thornton boss Craig Gilbert knew that he'd be without the services of no fewer than ten players and, to make matters even worse, because it was a cup-tie, no trialists could be named in the starting line-up.

The Hibs have certainly not had their troubles to seek in recent weeks and with less than ten minutes on the clock in this game, what was already a daunting challenge got even harder when Ross Hain had to be helped off in a lot of pain with a dislocated shoulder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors took the lead through Ewan Sutherland in the 20th minute and the same man doubled his team's advantage nine minutes later when he got on the end of Jamie Leslie's pinpoint perfect cross.

Leslie smashed in the third right on the stroke of half-time giving the Hibs a real uphill struggle in the second half.

Fergus Mackie gave his team a glimmer of hope as he reduced the deficit to two in the 71st minute but it only proved to be a brief respite as Sean Cusick restored Lochore's three goal advantage six minutes later to make the score 4-1.

Max Coleman struck a 25 yard screamer in the last minute but this was just a consolation strike for Thornton.

Hibs will be mightily be relieved that they have no fixture this Saturday which will give some of the players on the lengthy injury list some much needed time to recover.

Thornton Hibs: Doran, Meldrum, Robertson, S.Drummond, Hepburn, Coleman, McNeish, Hain, Ormiston, Kinninmonth, Mackie. Subs: McMillan, Rolland.

Lochore Welfare: Wotherspoon, Christie, Small, L.Thomson, Anderson, P. Thomson, Sutherland, Cusick, Leslie, Murray. Subs: Renton, Donaldson, Doig, Celentano.