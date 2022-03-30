Cup final will be close run affair, says Raith Rovers boss McGlynn

Raith boss John McGlynn (Pic: © Craig Watson)

Owing to their respective league positions, the Kirkcaldy club will be slight favourites but the Stark’s Park boss says he’s expecting a close encounter.

"We've played each other four times this season, we know each other well and all the games have been tight,” he says.

“We've won one, they've won one and the other two have been draws. There's nothing in it, really.

Aaron Arnott scores against Kilmarnock to put Raith Rovers into the SPFL Trust Trophy Final. (Pic: © Craig Watson)

“I think the league table goes out the window. We will just have to take the game on its own merits and hopefully lift the trophy.

“That would then give us a massive lift going into the Dunfermline game next Wednesday.

“We've just five games to go, three away and two at home. It's just one game at a time, of course, but it would give us a boost having silverware in the trophy cabinet looking, forward to those last five games and trying to get ourselves into a play-off position.”

The meeting at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium will be McGlynn’s first cup final as a manager and he says he is honoured to be leading his Raith team out.

"I'm looking forward to it. Having been in the situation before, where last year we got to the final but didn't get to play the game and, from a personal point of view, having been in situations before where I wasn't able to do it, I'm delighted that I'm getting to do it on Sunday.

“It's going to be a big day for everyone. We've sold over 2000 tickets, hopefully we will sell a few more.