Cup final win would give us a boost for play-off push, says Raith Rovers star Ross

Ethan Ross. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The 20-year-old says that lifting the SPFL Trust Trophy would give the club a huge boost with just five games of the Championship season left and a play-off place to fight for.

“We have to go into this game thinking if we win, we are going to be on a high going into the last five league games.

“Those games are going to be like cup finals as well and we need to try and win them and see where it takes us.

Ethan Ross with the cup at Stark's Park. (Pic: © Craig Watson)

“You can feel the buzz around the place, everyone is looking forward to Sunday.

“We’re full of belief going and hopefully we can come away with the victory.”

Ross has declared himself fit and ready to play, despite having treatment twice during Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Arbroath.

“I got a couple of thumps but I’m all good," he says, “I had the weekend to recover and I’m ready to go.

“I’m not sure what happened, I think I was a bit dazed. I think I got a ball to the side of my face.

"But that’s Arbroath, you kind of expect that there!”

The midfielder joined the club from Aberdeen last September having had an initial spell on loan from his previous club Aberdeen, and says the chance to work once again under manager John McGlynn was too tempting to turn down.

“Last season I really enjoyed working under him, the way he develops young players, he’s not scared to give people a chance,” he says.

“And I enjoy the style of football we play here at Raith.

“The way we have played recently is not the way we want to play but sometimes you need to change to suit certain games.

“But the gaffer has been brilliant with me and I feel like he has helped my game a lot.

"I feel I have landed on my feet here.

“The gaffer and Smudger [assistant boss, Paul Smith] have taken me in here. Playing first team football is only going to be good for me long term and I definitely feel I am on the right career path.

“You look at what the boys have done here this season, two round of 16s, beaten by Celtic both times, it’s not bad.

“And we’re going into a cup final we feel we can win.