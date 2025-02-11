Cup holders Glenrothes Strollers Ladies FC suffer penalty shootout heartache

Pauline Harley watching last weekend's pulsating cup tie (Pic by Jim Bonellie)

Cup holders Glenrothes Strollers Ladies FC exited the ScottishPower Regional League Cup in a cruel fashion last Sunday at the last 16 stage.

Pauline Harley’s side were defeated 7-6 in a penalty shootout against Cambusdoon Ladies Football Club at Michael Woods Sport and Leisure Centre, having earlier drawn 2-2 after extra-time with goals by Abbie Mills and Anne Money in this home encounter.

But the shootout saw Lucy Bryant, Erin Kane and Tiegan Clark all fail to score, with the Ayr visitors progressing despite missing two of their nine kicks taken.

AndGlens manager Harley said: “We had a lot of chances to finish the game in normal time but just didn’t take them.

"And they scored with five minutes to go to make it 1-1.

"It was a sore one. We are gutted. We should have had the game wrapped up after 90 minutes and then when we went 2-1 down in extra-time I was saying: ‘How the hell is this the score?’

"We had a lot more clear cut chances than them.”

Now that they have exited the League Cup, Glenrothes Strollers Ladies can get back to their ‘bread and butter’, the SWFL East, which they currently lead by three points from second-placed Edinburgh South, having accumulated 25 points from their nine matches so far in season 2024-’25.

Harley’s team, unbeaten in the league having won eight and drawn one in the division, return this Sunday when they Dryburgh Athletic Development, a side who are down in eighth spot in the standings on seven points from nine fixtures.