Cup win was tonic for Fife derby says Raith Rovers star Berra

Christophe Berra (left) joins in the celebrations after Ethon Varian equalises against Aberdeen (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The victory ended a four-game winless run for the Stark’s Park side and the defender said he hoped it would inspire the fans as much as the players for the home Championship clash with rivals Dunfermline.

"Hopefully, the result will inspire the fans to come out again and back us against Dunfermline,” he said.

“It's going to be another great occasion, it's on the telly and if we put in half the performance we did against Aberdeen, then it's a game we can win.

“I watched the match last season when Raith beat them 5-1 and it was one of the most complete performances I've seen but we know they've now got a new manager and a new style.

“No doubt [Pars’ boss] Peter Grant would have been watching us. They'll try to nullify our threat but impose themselves on us as well.

“Our management team will do the same and I'm sure it will be an open game.

“When Peter Grant was at Alloa he always played a nice style of football, so I'm sure Friday won't be any different.

“They'll be hurting from their trip to Ibrox but anyone can go there and get beaten 5-0.

“They'll want to right some wrongs so we'll just have to play our natural game and do our best.

“It's a recipe for a really good game.”

The former Scotland defender says the Premier Sports Cup victory over Aberdeen was deserved and paid tribute to his team mates for an all-round excellent performance against the Premiership side.

"Aberdeen had the bulk of possession at times but they created very little. I don't think Jamie MacDonald had a save to make, then they score a wonder goal.

“After Inverness, we seem to be on the end of wonder goals. It was a great strike but [Emmanuel-Thomas] didn't really do much apart from that.

"It was difficult at times because Aberdeen have a big squad and a big budget.

“All credit to the boys. From back to front, they worked their socks off. We showed good application and even when we couldn't play we tried to.