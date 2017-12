Cupar Colts 2004 managed to reach the fourth round of the Scottish Cup - the furthest a team from the club has ever reached.

The side was also one of only two teams from the Fife Football Development League to reach this stage at this age group.

A clubs spokesman said: “It was a fantastic achievement bearing in mind that Cupar Colts play in Division 2.”

The side beat North Queensferry, East Kilbride Burgh Utd and Giffnock North Boys Club.