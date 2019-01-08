Cupar Hearts 1-0 Uddingston Anvil

Cupar Hearts celebrated their new year in style when they secured a place in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

Only one goal separated the sides but teamwork and determination saw Hearts dig deep for a well deserved victory.

Goalkeeper Gavin Wilson pulled off two stunning saves in the opening quarter to keep the visitors at bay. First, a fierce strike by Paul McAulay was expertly palmed over the bar and the resultant corner was headed wide.

Hearts made the all important breakthrough seven minutes before halftime when a Scott McKay throw was crossed in by Steven Pennington and Martin Woods smashed the ball into the back of the net to the delight of the home supporters.

Cupar took the slender lead into break knowing they needed a good second half performance to seal the win. Uddingston came out with clear intentions of an equaliser with Paul McAulay going close early on then hitting the side netting on the hour mark.

A Scott McKay foul gave Anvil a set piece opportunity but Sean Murdoch headed clear.

Then James Miller and substitute Brian Kilpatrick combined well and the latter flashed the ball across the goal but there were no takers.

Hearts were defending for their life as Anvil threw everyone, including their goalie, forward in the dying minutes.

A free kick deep into injury time had the sidelines holding their breath as Steven Meechan floated it goalwards but ‘keeper Gavin Wilson grabbed the ball out of the air followed by the final whistle and the roar of the Hearts faithful.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts have no fixture.

Cupar Hearts: Wilson, Anderson, McColm, S. Murdoch (C), Leadbetter, McKay, C. Murdoch, Wainwright, Dobes, Woods and Pennington. Subs: Johnstone, Gray, Robson, Begg, Wells, Sibanda.