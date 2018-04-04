Cupar Hearts 2-1 Greig Park Rangers

Cupar Hearts were in League Cup action when they welcomed Greig Park Rangers to the Duffus Park and booked themselves into the next round when they won by the odd goal in three.

Cupar’s Scott McKay had two efforts cleared off the line in the opening minutes showing the visitors they meant business.

Then a mazy run by Jakub Dobes saw him set up Aaron Leadbetter whose shot was palmed away by Matthew Clark back into the path of Dobes but his follow up went straight to the ‘keeper.

At the other end Cameron Kirk sent a shot inches past the post then minutes later headed another chance just over the bar.

A good move by Hearts saw man of the match Jakub Dobes find Paul Laurie whose excellent shot was matched by visiting ‘keeper Matthew Clark who made a great save.

Cupar were enjoying the majority of possession but failed to create any clear-cut chances.

A bit of luck saw the home side take the lead with 35 minutes played. A Paul Laurie cross was fired down towards goal by Scott Mckay and Craig Lamont turned the ball into his own net.

Hearts doubled their advantaged just before the break when a great cross by Scott McKay was perfectly placed for Aaron Leadbetter to nod in at the back post.

A lack of concentration allowed Greig Park Rangers to pull one back 10 minutes into the second half when Cameron Kirk netted and got his team right back into the game.

Another run by Jakub Dobes this time found Steven Pennington in space and he squared to Scott McKay but he blasted over.

The visitors were pressing and throwing everything at Hearts as time was running out but Cupar stood firm.

Cupar Hearts - Wilson, K. Brown, Dobes, Anderson, Sutherland, McKay, Murdoch, Blyth, Leadbetter, Laurie and Sibanda.

Subs - Pennington, McInroy, Eglinton.