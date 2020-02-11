Cupar Hearts 2-1 Pittenweem

Cupar Hearts began their quest for survival with an important three points when they welcomed Pittenweem Rovers.

With twelve minutes on the clock they opened the scoring when a Lee Sibanda free kick dropped perfectly for Aaron Leadbetter who burst forward and fired home with a low drive.

Hearts would score again on the half hour mark but this time into their own net when Matthew Porteus stuck out a foot to inadvertently turn the ball past ‘keeper Macauley Jarrett.

The sides went into the break level with Cupar knowing that a point would not help their relegation battle.

And they came out for the second period determined to get a win.

Cupar regained the lead when player- manager Lee Sibanda once again stepped up to show them how it’s done when he latched onto a long ball and cooly lobbed the ‘keeper.

The visitors worked their way into some dangerous positions as the half wore on but couldn’t find the target to trouble ‘keeper Jarrett. The referee played a nervy six minutes of additional time with Hearts desperate to hold onto their win. A free kick in the dying seconds on the edge of the box made Hearts hold their breath but it was sent high over. Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts travel to face Auchtermuchty Bellvue in the Fife Cup. Kick off 2pm.