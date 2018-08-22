Cupar Hearts 2-4 Hearts of Beath

Hearts of Beath were the visitors to Duffus Park on Saturday with both sides looking to kick start their seasons.

The deadlock didn’t take long to be broken and it was first blood to the men from Cowdenbeath on 10 minutes when a long through ball found Jack McKay who dispatched his effort into the bottom corner.

Parity was restored only six minutes later as player manager Lee Sibanda slipped the ball through to Jakub Dobes for an assured finish.

The defence of Cupar was to be breached again and it was all too easy when a cross came in from the left-hand side and the unmarked Ross Day was left with an easy goal.

Connor Murdoch tried his luck from distance and he was not too far away.

In the 35th minute a foul by Sam Lewis Wishart on Connor Murdoch gave Steven Pennington an opportunity from a free kick but sadly for the home faithful his effort went high over the bar.

Cupar equalised for the 2nd time in the afternoon 10 minutes after the interval when a Lee Sibanda free kick was perfectly placed for Sean Murdoch who found the net with a header.

A game winning chance saw player- manager Lee Sibanda squander a huge chance to put his side ahead when he fired wide from close range.

Hearts were then hit with a sucker punch when yet more poor defending allowed James Mackenzie to net.

The game was put to bed when a free kick from Kevin Goodwin from range went straight in with a bounce off the post beating a hapless ‘keeper.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts travel to face Kirkcaldy YMCA. Kick off 2pm.

Cupar Hearts: Reid, Dobes, S. Murdoch, Pennington, Henderson, Dow, Wells, Wainwright, C. Murdoch, Sibanda and Johnstone.

Subs: McInroy, McKay, Leadbetter, Laurie, Begg.