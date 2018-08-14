Cupar Hearts 3-0 Burntisland Utd

Cupar Hearts kicked off their league campaign with a comfortable win against newly promoted Burntisland United.

Fresh faces were keen to make an impact for Cupar and they certainly did that as Lee Sibanda’s new signings got themselves on the score sheet.

A poor tackle in the opening stages saw Jakub Dobes replaced by Morgan Dow who went straight into the fray and tried a shot from distance.

Hearts opened the scoring on the half hour mark when Connor Murdoch collected Scott McKay’s throw and his quality ball in found Martin Woods who finished well.

Provider turned goalscorer 5 minutes before the break when ‘keeper Matt Johnston could only parry away Morgan Dow’s shot and Connor Murdoch was on hand to convert the rebound.

Cupar made it three eight minutes into the second half when Connor Murdoch netted to put the game to bed.

Hearts weren’t finished yet though and a close range header by Sean Murdoch saw ‘keeper Matt Johnston pull off a superb point blank save.

On Saturday Cupar Hearts welcome Hearts of Beath in a league match. Kick off 2PM.

Cupar Hearts: Robson, Wells, Anderson, S. Murdoch, Leadbetter, Dobes, Johnstone, C. Murdoch, Henderson, McKay and Woods. Subs: Dow, Diop, Deponio, Begg.