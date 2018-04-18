Cupar Hearts 3-1 Greig Park Rangers

Cupar Hearts got themselves back to winning ways last Saturday when they faced Windygates side Greig Park Rangers for the second time in two weeks.

Cupar were victorious with the odd goal in three in the Premier League Cup and went one better this time in a league match up.

Hearts took the lead with 18 minutes on the clock when Jakub Dobes nodded in from close range.

Goal number two came in audacious fashion when a cheeky chip by Gordon McKinnon from the edge of the box went over the ‘keeper and into net.

The two goal advantage didn’t last long though as Greig Park got themselves back into the game.

A free kick in a dangerous position saw the visitors fire the ball through the defensive wall leaving ‘keeper Gavin Wilson no chance.

The visitors dominated the opening 10 minutes of the second half and outstanding saves by Gavin Wilson ensured Hearts stayed in front and with 15 minutes remaining went further ahead.

A spectacular cross come shot from Kerr Brown saw the ball float into the far corner of the net.

Then a bizarre off the ball incident saw Greig Park reduced to 10 men when their centre forward lashed out and was shown a straight red.

On Saturday Cupar Hearts host Kingdom Athletic at the Duffus Park at 2pm.