Cupar Hearts 3-2 Balgonie Scotia

Cupar Hearts were in Fife Cup action with an all important place in the semi-final up for grabs.

It was Scotia who started the game on top.

A corner cleared out to Liam McWatt saw his fierce shot saved by ‘keeper James Robson.

Then a free kick sent in was just too high for Kevin Curran who found himself unmarked in the Hearts box.

Hearts broke the deadlock on 33 minutes when Barry Sibanda converted a quality Martin Woods cross.

Then, just before the break, Scotia sliced through the Cupar defence leaving Ryan Thomson one on one with the ‘keeper but James Robson once again pulled off a great save.

Hearts started the second half with mixed fortunes as straight from the restart Barry Sibanda scored his and Cupar’s second but then his brother, Lee Sibanda, was given his marching orders for a second yellow card for handball.

Ten minutes later a foul by Kenny Baxter saw Scotia awarded a penalty.

Ryan Thomson stepped up and crashed his kick off the crossbar to the relief of the home support.

He would make amends though as the visitors grabbed one back though through some good play.

A cross by Lewis Hutton found Ryan Thomson who back heeled the ball into the net.

Cupar hit back immediately to regain their two goal cushion.

A Scott McKay long throw was eventually bundled over the line by Barry Sibanda for his hat trick.

Another foul by Kenny Baxter saw the referee point to the spot for the second time. William McLaughlin stepped up and fired straight down the middle to get Scotia right back into the game.

On Saturday Cupar Hearts travel to face Hearts of Beath in a league match.

Kick off 2pm.