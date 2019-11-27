Cupar Hearts 6-2 St Andrews Colts

Fife Cup holders Cupar Hearts were in second round Fife Cup action looking to defend their trophy when they faced local side St Andrews Colts.

Colts have impressed since joining the amateur ranks but were always likely to find Hearts a tough proposition.

And the Duffus Park men wasted no time in opening scoring with only four minutes on the clock.

A David Rintoul run up the wing found Aaron Anderson whose shot on the turn rifled home.

Despite dominating possession Hearts gifted St Andrews the equaliser when their forward closed down a pass back by Stephen Gilfillan and squared to Simon Beech to tap into an empty net.

But one minute later Cupar regained their lead when Lee Sibanda latched onto a through ball and went one on one with the ‘keeper.

He unselfishly squared to Craig Begg for an easy finish.

Player-manager Sibanda would get his goal 10 minutes into the second half when his superb left-footed curling effort gave the ‘keeper no chance.

He would turn provider again for youngster Craig Begg, with great control and the perfect lay-off, for Cupar’s fourth with 20 minutes remaining.

Another defensive error this time by Aaron Leadbetter saw Alex Miller for Colts fire home a low drive to decrease the deficit.

Hearts were finished yet though and a cross by Lee Sibanda was converted by Aaron Anderson at the back post before Sibanda netted Cupar’s sixth one minute into injury time to conclude the scoring.

On Saturday Cupar Hearts host Fossoway in a league match at the Duffus Park, Cupar.

Kick off 2pm.

Cupar Hearts: Jarrett, Baxter, C. Anderson, Gilfillan, Leadbetter, Begg, Gray, Wainwright, Rintoul, A. Anderson and Sibanda.

Subs: Hegg, MacIver, McInroy and Watson.