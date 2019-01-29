Cupar Hearts 8-0 Lumphinnans

Cupar Hearts welcomed back Barry Sibanda with a eight goal thriller when they welcomed in form Lumphinnans United to the Duffus Park.

Sibanda, brother of Cupar player/boss Lee, signed up with the Duffus Park club following his release from Dundonald Bluebell last week.

And his appearance certainly gave Cupar Hearts a massive lift.

The first half was a tight affair and Cupar went into the break with only a slender one goal lead which was scored from the penalty spot by Jakub Dobes.

But the goals kept coming in the second period without a United reply.

On the hour mark a poor clearance from the visiting ‘keeper was blocked by Jakub Dobes and he slotted the ball home.

Then three identical goals in the space of 10 minutes saw Hearts cruising at 5-0.

Martin Woods was the provider from the corner kicks which saw Barry Sibanda, Greg McColm and Jakub Dobes, for his hattrick, all head in from close range.

Then Kyle Watson was trying to break through the Lumphinnans defence before Connor Murdoch collected the ball and sent a bullet into the back of the net.

Five minutes later he scored his second and Cupar’s seventh.

Martin Woods initial shot was cleared but the ball rolled out to Connor Murdoch who curled the ball over the ‘keeper who was off his line and into the top corner.

Player- manager Lee Sibanda was not to be forgotten and his superb mazy run from inside his own half saw a one-two with Connor Murdoch then Kyle Watson before he drove into the box and left footed the ball into the net right on the whistle.

It was exactly confidence boost Cupar Hearts needed as they head into their massive Scottish Cup sixth Round away tie versus Eastfield this Saturday.

Kick off 2pm.