Cupar Hearts and AM Soccer set for the final

Two of this area’s leading amateur sides will be heading into central Fife on Friday night for some cup final action.

It’s safe to say the North Road Garage Fife Amateur Cup final will crown a Cupar based winner, with Cupar Hearts and AM Soccer contesting it.

Both clubs may be based at Duffus Park, but it’ll be Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park for the finalists on Friday night.

Both clubs look set to bring a healthy amount of supporters for the game, with organisers expecting a decent turn out for the end of season showpiece.

The cup final starts at 6.45pm on Friday, May 17.