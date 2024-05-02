Cupar Hearts scorers Richie Lawson (right) and Cammy Greenhill celebrate goal with Lachlan Murphy in 2-0 semi-final victory over Steins Thistle last Friday

Goals by Richie Lawson and Cammy Greenhill in last Friday night’s semi-final at the Falkirk Stadium against Steins Thistle – whom they had beaten 2-1 in last year’s final – booked another Hampden showpiece, this time against Greater Glasgow Premier League outfit Garrowhill Thistle.

"Winning the Scottish Amateur Cup twice would be incredible,” boss Simpson told the Herald and Citizen. “We’d be the first team from this area to ever do it back to back, so to make that bit of history in itself would be an unbelievable feat for us as a club.

"If we could retain it at Hampden and get those memories of lifting the trophy again it would be a great end to the season.

Cupar Hearts manager Sean Simpson holds aloft the Scottish Amateur Cup last year after the 2-1 victory over Steins Thistle at Hampden Park (Pic by Michael Gillen)

“We are obviously excited to be going back to the final again. Because we were there last year the people know what it’s like and the fans are really excited about it.

"I think we’ve sold out four or five buses already.

"We don’t know a lot about Garrowhill. We have had somebody looking at them and we will do so again.

"I know that they won their previous two ties in the quarter-final and semi-final 1-0 (the Baillieston side defeated Lothian and Edinburgh AFA side Sandys 1-0 in their last four match at New Douglas Park on Monday, April 22), which would suggest that they don’t give an awful lot away.

"But any team that gets this far in the competition will be an excellent side and we know that we’re going to have to be at our best if we’re going to retain the trophy.”

On his reaction to Cupar seeing off Steins after a goalless first half last Friday, Simpson added: “It’s fantastic. Last year obviously we were the first Fife team to win it for 34 years.

"That in itself was a terrific achievement. To get to the final again a second time around is something that we’re very, very proud of.

"I think our experience of winning the competition last year definitely helped us against Steins.

"Of the players who played on Friday, I think only two of them hadn’t played in the semi-final and final last year.

“Obviously there are nerves and a bit of pressure there in any semi-final, but I think if you have been there before you know what the occasion’s like and you know how to handle it a bit better. So I think that stood us in good stead.

"Against Steins there was absolutely nothing between the teams in my opinion. Steins were unbeaten this season and they were a lot stronger this season than last season.

"We had two half chances and took them at the right time and we defended really, really well.

"I thought in the first half Steins were probably slightly better than us, a bit sharper, a bit hungrier and first to every ball.

"Second half we started a bit better which was when we got our two goals. But it certainly wasn’t as clear cut for us as the scoreline would suggest. It was a very cagey game.”

A busy end to the season for Hearts sees them currently involved in a hectic spell of four games within seven days.

Having won 2-0 in a Kingdom of Fife Premier League match on Tuesday, they play a Fife Cup semi-final against Bowhill Rovers tonight (Thursday). Simpson’s team then also have a Glenfield Autos Premier League Cup semi-final at Bridge of Earn this Saturday.

