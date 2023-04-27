News you can trust since 1871
Cupar Hearts: Boss Sean Simpson reveals he and his players are determined to win cup for stalwart with 53 years' service

Ahead of facing Allandale outfit Steins Thistle in the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup final at Hampden Park on Wednesday, May 10, kick-off 7.30pm, Cupar Hearts boss Sean Simpson has revealed he and his players are desperate to win for a long standing club stalwart who has given over 50 years’ service.

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST
Cupar Hearts players are desperate to win final (Pic Hayley McHugh)Cupar Hearts players are desperate to win final (Pic Hayley McHugh)
Cupar Hearts players are desperate to win final (Pic Hayley McHugh)

Gaffer Simpson, whose team are bidding to become the first Fife outfit to lift the trophy since Leven-based Norton House in 1989, told the Herald and Citizen: “One of our committee members, Alan Melville, has actually been involved with our club for 53 years.

"When we first got our current strips a couple of years ago we had Alan’s name printed on them. So it says ‘Alan Melville 50 years’ service’.

"I don’t know anybody else who's been involved with a football club for over 50 years. It’s a very long time.

"We really want to win this cup for guys like Alan. If you’ve been involved with a club for 53 years I think winning the Scottish tends to be the pinnacle of that.

"So if we can do that for people like Alan, Jim (late club physio Jim Smith) and Harry (chairman Harry Petrie who has been recovering from open heart surgery), then that’s what it’s all about.”

Meanwhile, Hearts cruised to a 7-0 away win against Lochgelly United in Tuesday’s League Cup Group A encounter at Moore Park.

Goals were scored by Jamie Leslie (2), Lewis McGlashan (2), Lee Sibanda, Iain O’Leary and Liam Kelly.

This Saturday, Hearts have a home Smith & Grant Premier League match against Pittenweem Rovers which kicks off at 2pm.

