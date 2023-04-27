Cupar Hearts players are desperate to win final (Pic Hayley McHugh)

Gaffer Simpson, whose team are bidding to become the first Fife outfit to lift the trophy since Leven-based Norton House in 1989, told the Herald and Citizen: “One of our committee members, Alan Melville, has actually been involved with our club for 53 years.

"When we first got our current strips a couple of years ago we had Alan’s name printed on them. So it says ‘Alan Melville 50 years’ service’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t know anybody else who's been involved with a football club for over 50 years. It’s a very long time.

"We really want to win this cup for guys like Alan. If you’ve been involved with a club for 53 years I think winning the Scottish tends to be the pinnacle of that.

"So if we can do that for people like Alan, Jim (late club physio Jim Smith) and Harry (chairman Harry Petrie who has been recovering from open heart surgery), then that’s what it’s all about.”

Meanwhile, Hearts cruised to a 7-0 away win against Lochgelly United in Tuesday’s League Cup Group A encounter at Moore Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals were scored by Jamie Leslie (2), Lewis McGlashan (2), Lee Sibanda, Iain O’Leary and Liam Kelly.