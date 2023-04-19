Cupar Hearts players celebrate scoring in semi (Pic Hayley McHugh)

Hearts – who are bidding to emulate the achievement of Leven-based Norton House in 1989 – will now face Allandale outfit Steins Thistle in the final at Hampden Park on Wednesday, May 10.

Goals against East Kilbride Thistle Colts were scored by Richie Lawson (3), Scott Napier, Ryan Gray and Liam Kelly.

Cupar manager Sean Simpson told the Fife Free Press that his players were inspired to win for club chairman Harry Petrie, who is currently recovering from open heart surgery he received at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on the day of the semi-final.

Also in the thoughts of the players and management has been late club physio Jim Smith, who died of cancer last November after being involved with the club for around four decades as a player and committee member.

"Winning this cup for people like Harry and Jim has also been an extra incentive for us because they have been involved with the club for decades,” Simpson said.

"To give this back for them would mean a great deal to the town and it would be great for the club because these are the people that matter, these are the people that have done things voluntarily for years.

