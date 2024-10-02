Cupar Hearts exit Scottish Cup after giving Berwick Rangers a fright

Goalscorer Jonny Devers on the ball for Berwick Rangers during their 4-2 second round Scottish Cup win at home to Cupar Hearts on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

Cupar Hearts’ senior Scottish Cup adventure is over, but only after the amateur side’s monumental battle at Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Berwick Rangers last Saturday.

Hearts ultimately lost 4-2 at Shielfield Park, but Steve Gilfillan’s side had taken an early lead and – although Berwick then hit back to go 2-1 up – the visitors levelled with seven minutes remaining before the Borderers’ superior fitness levels told with two more goals in the closing three minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Kyle Baker who put Cupar – winners over Wigtown & Bladnoch 4-0 at home in the second preliminary round – in dreamland when he netted for them in just two minutes at Shielfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cupar were not only holding their shape well without the ball at this stage, but they were also trying to build the play at every opportunity.

A great run from Lewis McGlashan saw him through on goal only to be brought down by the Berwick centre-back. What looked clearly onside was deemed by the linesman to be off and a free-kick was the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bizarre situation then occurred when a Berwick defender played the ball back to his keeper who illegally handled the ball in the six-yard box.

But, bizarrely, the referee decided that the indirect free-kick should be taken from where the backpass was played and not where the keeper handled it. The resultant free kick was well held.

Two goals from Berwick either side of the half-time break by Arran Laidlaw and Jamie Watson had them 2-1 ahead and with the majority of possession, they were comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 30 minutes remaining, Cupar’s Lewis Baker was hauled down in a great attacking position but the referee decided no free-kick and Baker was shown the red card for dissent.

But, incredibly, the 10 men levelled at 2-2 when Liam Kelly volleyed into the bottom corner after a long throw-in.

However, Berwick went on to literally break Cupar hearts late on thanks to two goals by Jonny Devers which booked a second round trip to Forfar Athletic on the weekend of Saturday, October 26.

Holders Cupar travel to Craigie Bar this Saturday in the Scottish Amateur Cup second round.