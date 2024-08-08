Cupar Hearts given home tie in first round of football’s Fife Cup
That tie is to be played on Saturday, October 19, and the winners will go on to play either Kennoway Star Hearts or Auchtermuchty Bellvue in round two on Saturday, November 16.
Hearts’ visit from the seasiders is one of 14 ties to be played in the Kingdom of Fife Amateur Football Association competition on October 19, with the others including Markinch hosting Rosebank Rangers and Methilhill Strollers hitting the road to St Andrews to take on United Colleges.
Hearts begin their next KoFAFA premier division campaign at home to Inverkeithing’s Swifts at Duffus Park Manager Steve Gilfillan’s side’s preparations for that season-opener concluded with a 5-2 friendly win at home to Leith Victoria on Saturday, with Lewis McGlashan at the double, Richie Lawson, Cammy Greenhill and a trialist on target for the hosts.