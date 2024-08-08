​Cupar Hearts given home tie in first round of football’s Fife Cup

Cupar Hearts hosting Leith Victoria on Saturday for a pre-season friendly they won 5-2 (Pic: Cupar Hearts)

​Cupar Hearts have been drawn at home to St Andrews Amateurs in round one of this season’s Fife Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That tie is to be played on Saturday, October 19, and the winners will go on to play either Kennoway Star Hearts or Auchtermuchty Bellvue in round two on Saturday, November 16.

Hearts’ visit from the seasiders is one of 14 ties to be played in the Kingdom of Fife Amateur Football Association competition on October 19, with the others including Markinch hosting Rosebank Rangers and Methilhill Strollers hitting the road to St Andrews to take on United Colleges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts begin their next KoFAFA premier division campaign at home to Inverkeithing’s Swifts at Duffus Park Manager Steve Gilfillan’s side’s preparations for that season-opener concluded with a 5-2 friendly win at home to Leith Victoria on Saturday, with Lewis McGlashan at the double, Richie Lawson, Cammy Greenhill and a trialist on target for the hosts.