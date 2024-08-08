​Cupar Hearts given home tie in first round of football’s Fife Cup

By Darin Hutson
Published 8th Aug 2024, 11:46 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 11:47 GMT
Cupar Hearts hosting Leith Victoria on Saturday for a pre-season friendly they won 5-2 (Pic: Cupar Hearts)Cupar Hearts hosting Leith Victoria on Saturday for a pre-season friendly they won 5-2 (Pic: Cupar Hearts)
Cupar Hearts hosting Leith Victoria on Saturday for a pre-season friendly they won 5-2 (Pic: Cupar Hearts)
​Cupar Hearts have been drawn at home to St Andrews Amateurs in round one of this season’s Fife Cup.

​That tie is to be played on Saturday, October 19, and the winners will go on to play either Kennoway Star Hearts or Auchtermuchty Bellvue in round two on Saturday, November 16.

Hearts’ visit from the seasiders is one of 14 ties to be played in the Kingdom of Fife Amateur Football Association competition on October 19, with the others including Markinch hosting Rosebank Rangers and Methilhill Strollers hitting the road to St Andrews to take on United Colleges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hearts begin their next KoFAFA premier division campaign at home to Inverkeithing’s Swifts at Duffus Park Manager Steve Gilfillan’s side’s preparations for that season-opener concluded with a 5-2 friendly win at home to Leith Victoria on Saturday, with Lewis McGlashan at the double, Richie Lawson, Cammy Greenhill and a trialist on target for the hosts.

Related topics:St Andrews
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice