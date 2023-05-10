News you can trust since 1871
Cupar Hearts make history as they lift the Scottish Amateur Cup at Hampden Park

Cupar Hearts’ class of 2023 made history on Wednesday night at Hampden Park as they beat Steins Thistle 2-1 to lift the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup.

By Ben Kearney
Published 10th May 2023, 22:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 01:23 BST
Cupar Hearts defeated Steins Thistle 2-1 on Wednesday night to lift the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup (Pictures by Michael Gillen)Cupar Hearts defeated Steins Thistle 2-1 on Wednesday night to lift the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup (Pictures by Michael Gillen)
In what was a first Fife-based team’s triumph in the competition since Leven outfit Norton House won it in 1989, Sean Simpson’s side banished three previous final defeats (in 1950, 1957 and 2007) to lift the trophy – which comes with a coveted spot in the Scottish Cup proper next season.

Hearts started the better of the two teams in Glasgow’s southside, forcing the Allandale amateurs back, with striker Richie Lawson causing the Steins’ backline problems on the huge Hampden pitch.

After 27 minutes, Simpson’s side took the lead when a Lawson got a touch on a looping header in the box to direct it goalward past Steins’ Calum Gray.

Richie Lawson made it 1-0 to Cupar Hearts against Steins ThistleRichie Lawson made it 1-0 to Cupar Hearts against Steins Thistle
They then put one hand on the cup four minutes before the break when Liam Craig, who returned from a holiday abroad to play in the match, found the back of the net.

Lawson flicked the ball on from Liam K elly’s cross, which was on the money after he did well out wide to beat his man on the wing, and Craig slotted home in the box.

In the second half, Steins grabbed a goal back from the penalty spot. David Grant slotted home to bring them back into the tie.

And they pushed Hearts back, with the Fife team falling deeper and deeper towards the end of the match as they looked to not make it a fourth final failure in a row.

Liam Craig made it two for Cupar Hearts against Steins ThistleLiam Craig made it two for Cupar Hearts against Steins Thistle
But they held out to secure the Scottish Amateur Cup in front of a sizeable travelling support from Cupar at the National Stadium on an emotionally charged night.

Cupar Hearts win is a first for Fife team in the competition for 34 yearsCupar Hearts win is a first for Fife team in the competition for 34 years
