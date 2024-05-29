Cupar Hearts playing squad and management with three trophies won this season (Pic by John Hamilton)

Cupar Hearts AFC completed a remarkable treble on Sunday when Richie Lawson’s 43rd-minute goal gave them a 1-0 win over Balgonie Scotia in the Fife Cup final at Bayview Stadium, Leven.

The victory handed Sean Simpson’s team their third trophy of a memorable 2023-24 campaign in which they have also lifted the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup and the Kingdom of Fife Smith and Grant Premier League.

That national triumph saw Cupar Hearts successfully defend the Scottish Amateur Cup with a 3-1 final success over Garrowhill Thistle at Hampden Park on Thursday, May 16.

And Cupar were invincibles in their outstanding league success, accumulating a final points total of 58 after 19 wins and a draw.

Cupar Hearts gaffer Sean Simpson (centre) with coaches Stephen Gilfillan and Scott McInroy and three trophies at The Cross Keys

Club secretary Hayley McHugh told the Herald and Citizen: “It was an unbelievable achievement by the players and management to not only win three trophies but to go unbeaten in 90 minutes.

"Because the only game we got beaten in was against Greig Park Rangers on penalties in the Glenfield Autos Kingdom of Fife Premier League Cup final.