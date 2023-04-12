Sean Simpson with cups (Pic Mairi Claire Photography)

The winners of the tie will face either Steins Thistle or East Kilbride Rolls Royce – who meet next Monday evening – in the final at Hampden Park later this spring.

Cupar Hearts boss Sean Simpson, whose side could become the first Fife outfit to win the cup since Leven-based Norton House in 1989, told the Fife Free Press: “I think predominantly this competition is dominated by teams from the west.

"It has been for a long time when you look at the previous winners.

"It would be great to be the first team from Fife to win it for a number of years but I don’t think we feel pressure as such.

"I just think that the standard of teams from through in the west is that wee bit stronger.

"I think everybody at our club is excited and looking forward to it. We have obviously beaten a number of good teams to get there so we believe we’re good enough.

"It’s just about getting the fine margins right on the day, obviously hoping things go your way and you can take your chances when you come.”

Hearts are taking two supporters’ buses to Hamilton and Simpson thinks their backing could be vital.

He said: “In previous rounds, particularly the St Patrick’s FP and Tollcross Thistle games, we had a huge home support and the players said it made a big difference to them, especially in the last five or 10 minutes when they started to get a bit tired.