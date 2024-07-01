Current Raith Rovers squad offering lots of on-field leadership options, says manager Ian Murray

Scott Brown during a Raith Rovers training session last week at Kirkcaldy's Stark's Park (Pic: Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers might only have one armband to give out per match but they’ve got lots of leaders to call on to take charge during matches other than regular skipper Scott Brown, according to manager Ian Murray.

“When you look around our squad, Euan Murray’s had experience of being a captain, as have Scott Brown, Shaun Byrne, Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson,” he told Raith TV after Saturday’s 0-0 friendly draw away to East Fife.

“We’ve got plenty. We’ve got loads and loads in the tank on that front.

“Our character within the team in the dressing room is going to be really high this season, which is hopefully going to drive standards and demands up.”

Having that abundance of options to skipper his side isn’t tempting Murray to rotate that responsibility, though, as he’s been impressed by how well midfielder Brown, 29, has taken to the role since arriving in Kirkcaldy from Peterhead in May 2022.

“Broony deserves to be captain,” explained the 43-year-old.

“He’s been so good for us since he signed from Peterhead.

“He leads by example and, more often than not, leads from the front.

“He’s come back in incredible shape, probably the best shape I’ve seen him in in some time.”

The experience brought to the squad by the likes of Stevenson, 36, and Hanlon, 34, is also expected to prove a big boost in bringing younger players on, added Murray.

“We’ll use Kai Montagu as an example, a 17-year-old just out of school and he’s now playing with Paul and Lewis, who’ve got 1,000 games between them for Hibs,” he said.