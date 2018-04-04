Dalkeith 1-4 Tayport

Tayport recorded a terrific, battling win at Dalkeith’s King’s Park last Saturday, scoring four times to brighten up a cold, dreich afternoon in Midlothian.

Alan Tulleth opened the scoring on 26 minutes, collecting the ball from Stewart McConnochie before bursting into the box and firing a low left-footer into the bottom corner of the net.

Jamie Gill came close to number two, but his effort, following a Ryan Suttie head-flick was blocked.

At the other end, veteran striker Paul Tansey tried his luck with three strikes from distance, but Tayport keeper Gavin Sorley was not troubled.

Ten minutes into the second half ‘Port doubled their lead.

Jamie Gill and Dayle Robertson showed real tenacity to win possession in the Dalkeith box and it was Robertson who netted the goal, finding the corner of the net, to put his side in a commanding position.

Sorley made a good save to keep out Tansey midway throughout the half and it was Tayport who netted the game’s crucial third goal.

With 80 minutes on the clock, substitute Conor Ireland, in his first involvement, did really well along the bye-line, cutting back for Stewart McConnochie, who in turn found Jamie Gill and he knocked home a well-taken finish to put the match beyond Dalkeith.

Stewart Adams pulled a goal back for the hosts with three minutes to go, but it was the Canniepairt outfit who rounded off the scoring in injury-time.

Youngster Luke O’Brien won a tackle and released Ireland.

The pacy front-man made his way into the box, drew the ‘keeper and rolled the ball into the path of Tulleth, who slammed home number four to wrap up a convincing victory.

Tayport - Sorley, O’Brien, Paterson, Conway, Sturrock, Rollo, Gill, Suttie (Anderson) McConnochie, Robertson (Ireland), Tulleth.