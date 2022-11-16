Dalkeith Thistle 1-3 Thornton Hibs: Thornton recover from early setback to get away victory

Thornton Hibs manager Craig Gilbert

The opening goal was a disaster for the normally reliable Stuart Drummond.

He failed to shepherd the ball out under pressure and when it was crossed in, the unmarked Jack Burrows had a simple task to head past Calum Sutherland from four yards.

The Hibs equaliser arrived after 14 minutes when Garry Thomson latched onto Drummond’s long throw-in to set up Daniel McNab, whose powerful low shot from the edge of the penalty area gave Aaron Jones in the home goal no chance.

Thornton got their noses in front seven minutes before half-time when Thomson got on the end of Aman Johal’s perfect cross to direct his header beyond Jones.

The killer third goal on 52 minutes saw Thomson’s floated cross from the left nodded back by Max Coleman for Jamie McNeish to head beyond Jones.

Dalkeith had two close range efforts cleared with Sutherland beaten before Hibs sub Chris Ireland had his own personal battle with Jones during which the home keeper pulled off two remarkable saves.