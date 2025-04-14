Dan at the double as Thornton Hibs win away
The game-changing moment in this East of Scotland Football League first division encounter at a sun-drenched Tulloch Park came in the 64th minute after the referee had halted proceedings for a water break.
Before the game could restart, the Hibs brought on Daniel McNab, Ross Hain and Robbie Westwaters and just seconds later, Hain's crossfield pass found Shaun Keatings.
His deep cross picked out McNab at the back post and he headed the ball beyond Sam Townsley to open the scoring.
By the 78th minute it was 'job done' as Stuart Drummond's free-kick was headed back across goal by Westwaters to McNab who nodded the ball over Townsley to complete the scoring.
This hard earned victory means that Thornton Hibs will play in next season's first division as it is now mathematically impossible for them to be relegated.
Craig Gilbert’s Memorial Park outfit are now seventh in the latest standings in the 2024-’25 first division with 36 points from 26 fixtures.
The Sunnydale Executive Travel/ Station Hotel Hibs' Man of the Match in the Kinnoull game was Daniel McNab.
Kinnoull: Townsley, Fergus, Scott, Clark, Wolecki, Ragan, Burton, Barbour, Scott, Middleton, Irvine.
Subs: Glen, Hughes, Graham, Anderson, Duffy, Young, Cowan.
Thornton Hibs: Jarrett, Rodger, McMillan, Drummond, Cunningham, Adam, Keatings, Black, Jolicoeur,
Battrick, Soutar. Subs: Hain, McNab, Coleman, Westwaters, Doctor.
Referee: Mr S.Donohoe
Thornton get a break from first division action this Saturday as they travel to second division side Kennoway Star Hearts in a third round League Cup tie which kicks off at 2.30pm.
Their next league fixture will come on Tuesday, April 29 when they visit Lochore Welfare for a 7.15pm kick-off as the midweek matches get into full swing on the lighter nights.
