Dan at the double as Thornton Hibs win away

Daniel McNab after making it 1-0 for Thornton Hibs at Kinnoull

Kinnoull's Ben Ragan, Evan Wolecki and Sean Fergus all came close to breaking the deadlock in last Saturday’s home game against Thornton Hibs – for whom Harris Jolicoeur had their only real first half attempt – but there was no scoring by the time Scott Donohoe sounded his half-time whistle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game-changing moment in this East of Scotland Football League first division encounter at a sun-drenched Tulloch Park came in the 64th minute after the referee had halted proceedings for a water break.

Before the game could restart, the Hibs brought on Daniel McNab, Ross Hain and Robbie Westwaters and just seconds later, Hain's crossfield pass found Shaun Keatings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His deep cross picked out McNab at the back post and he headed the ball beyond Sam Townsley to open the scoring.

Thornton celebrations after Daniel McNab's second goal

By the 78th minute it was 'job done' as Stuart Drummond's free-kick was headed back across goal by Westwaters to McNab who nodded the ball over Townsley to complete the scoring.

This hard earned victory means that Thornton Hibs will play in next season's first division as it is now mathematically impossible for them to be relegated.

Craig Gilbert’s Memorial Park outfit are now seventh in the latest standings in the 2024-’25 first division with 36 points from 26 fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunnydale Executive Travel/ Station Hotel Hibs' Man of the Match in the Kinnoull game was Daniel McNab.

Lewis Rodger drives a pass forward

Kinnoull: Townsley, Fergus, Scott, Clark, Wolecki, Ragan, Burton, Barbour, Scott, Middleton, Irvine.

Subs: Glen, Hughes, Graham, Anderson, Duffy, Young, Cowan.

Thornton Hibs: Jarrett, Rodger, McMillan, Drummond, Cunningham, Adam, Keatings, Black, Jolicoeur,

Battrick, Soutar. Subs: Hain, McNab, Coleman, Westwaters, Doctor.

Shaun Keatings in possession for Thornton

Referee: Mr S.Donohoe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornton get a break from first division action this Saturday as they travel to second division side Kennoway Star Hearts in a third round League Cup tie which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Their next league fixture will come on Tuesday, April 29 when they visit Lochore Welfare for a 7.15pm kick-off as the midweek matches get into full swing on the lighter nights.