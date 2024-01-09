Daniel O'Reilly: Raith Rovers assistant boss Colin Cameron reveals contract has been offered to Irish defender amid interest from other clubs
Former Hamilton Accies centre-half O’Reilly, 28, has made six appearances and scored three goals since joining Raith on a short-term deal in November, but he becomes a free agent again before this Saturday’s home Scottish Championship game against Queen’s Park which has led to a frantic battle for his signature.
“Dan has been offered a contract by the club and he's mulling it over,” Raith assistant boss Cameron, 51, told us. “Obviously there will be other interest because he’s come in and done well for us. If you ask Dan’s agent, I’m sure it’s more than three or four other clubs that are interested!
"The next stage is that it’s up to Dan what he does for the rest of the season for the foreseeable future. He’s not been training with us this week.
"Dan’s contract here expires before Saturday’s game so if anything was going to get done it would need to be done before Saturday. Dan’s in a good position.
"You’d like to think that by Thursday, one way or another, he will have made his decision. Hopefully it’s resolved.
"There is a lot to stay here for, of course there is. We are top of the league and our aim is to get to the stage where it is mathematically impossible for us not to be in the play-offs.
"That is something that would be appealing to a lot of players.
"Wherever it may be, Dan wants to get his head right for whoever he is going to be playing against at the weekend.
“If Dan does leave it would mean we’d have to fill the void. But we’ve got players at the club who are ready to step up to the mark and do a good job if required.”
On manager Murray’s illness issues this week, Cameron added: “The gaffer is still very much in charge of everything. He’s just maybe not fully hands on because he’s not feeling 100% and he doesn’t want to be up and around the players too much as that ups the risk of everybody else catching it.
"He is still got the day to day running of things. He’s just leaving little bits on the pitch up to myself and John Potter (Raith technical director).
"Ian is very much the one planning what we’re doing and how he wants it executed.”